Stephen Elliott: For Sunderland to concede five goals in the third tier of English football is appalling - and they MUST bounce back against Sheffield Wednesday

It’s a really impressive achievement given where the club finds itself in league standings.

The game down in London last Tuesday highlighted everything that is great about this club. The supporters are the heartbeat of Sunderland Football club and to travel in the numbers they did on a Tuesday night was unbelievable.

The team came up trumps too and now the supporters can look forward to another trip to the capital to face an in-form Arsenal team.

Sunderland travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Back to Saturday and the more important business though.

After last week’s defeat at home to Charlton, I wrote that I believed this team can bounce back and get back to winning ways. If we were to go off Saturday’s game at Rotherham then one would question my sanity and beliefs.

I felt the team gave up on the pitch on Saturday and it was very worrying. Lee Johnson spoke about how the players need to help him after the defeat and I have to agree with him.

For this football club to concede five goals in the the third tier of English football is appalling.

No matter what way you dress it up it is unacceptable. Both the management team and players will have to find a solution to this poor league form.

Yes, if you look at the league table it’s still possible for Sunderland to go top if they win their game in hand.

However, winning those spare games seems a lot more difficult than what it may have seemed a few weeks back.

The first one of those is Tuesday night against Sheffield Wednesday and the team must put in a big showing. If the team play anything like they did on Saturday then it will be another disappointing trip to Yorkshire.

I wouldn’t say it’s a ‘must win’ but it’s a game that Sunderland can’t afford to lose. Losing games becomes a habit and if Sunderland do lose at Hillsborough then I believe it would have a detrimental effect on the teams confidence in their quest to finally get promoted out of this league.

On the other hand if the team can go there in front of a huge away following and get a win then it could be the kick-start and confidence booster needed to get the team back on the right path.

It will be interesting to see the starting line-up as there were a few below par performances on Saturday. I’m sure Lee Johnson will have the team ready, whoever the personnel.

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate for a win too as there will be pressure on them to get promoted also.

It’s probably two of the biggest clubs in the division - if not the biggest – and the winner of it can send a message out to their rivals.

Let’s hope it’s Sunderland who come out on top on Tuesday.

