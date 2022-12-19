Stephen Elliott: Ex-Celtic star Patrick Roberts needs to play more for Sunderland

He is a player, who on his day, can unlock the best of Championship defences in any given moment and for me he is spending too long on the sidelines and on the bench for Sunderland.

I’m not sure if he has been carrying a minor knock, which could explain this, but I’m hoping now with Elliot Embleton unavailable to SAFC boss Tony Mowbray after his injury away at Hull City in the Championship on Saturday, that he may come into the manager’s thoughts again a bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his cameo on Saturday he put the Hull City defence on the back foot and I felt he offered a decent threat. He also played the ball through for Ross Stewart to score in which was a fantastic pass. It had some check on it and the big fella didn’t have to break his stride before slotting it away.

Tony Mowbray.

There is still a long way to go this season and I believe, like he did last season, Roberts will once again produce in important moments from now on in. Without stating the obvious he needs to be on the pitch though for Sunderland.