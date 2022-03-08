Stephen Elliott: Ex-Celtic man could have a key Sunderland role after injury blow

He is a player who has had terrible luck with injury’s during his career. If we are honest the only reason why he is actually plying his trade with Sunderland in the third tier probably has a lot to do with this fact.

Alex Neil will be hopeful that the injury doesn’t seem too serious as he has been in a rich vein of form of late, with nearly everything good on the pitch going through the former Huddersfield Town man.

If he does face another spell on the sides there will be an onus on some others to rise to the challenge to become the playmaker in the team.

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard.

I know we have not seen much of Patrick Roberts but I would love to see him force his way into the reckoning at Sunderland, as like Pritchard he is a player who has undoubted quality.

If he can get a run in the team at the Stadium of Light and find a bit of form then Sunderland fans could have another favourite on their hands.

Whether this will be the case will be down to firstly, Alex Neil picking the former Celtic man and secondly if Roberts himself has got his body into any type of match sharpness.

We shall see.

