Stephen Elliott: Early days but the positive signs show hope for successful Sunderland season

Saturday was a continuation of the impressive pre-season form and it was one that sent us all home full of hope.

There was certain suggestions being made by some that Lee Johnson could be in danger of losing his job after last season kind of filtered out.

I found that very surprising. I think the manager came in last year and brought a genuine belief that the team could get promoted. Considering the position the team where in when he took over, this was an achievement in itself.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Johnson is a very charismatic character and I think he will enjoy having the supporters back.

He obviously has a philosophy which the players are buying into.

He is not afraid to make big decisions and although he hasn’t made a load of signings I feel the reinforcements he has brought in are ones that can actually improve the team.

Both Corry Evans and Callum Doyle look to be very astute signings and although we haven’t seen much of Alex Pritchard yet, I think he could be a player that will ignite the Stadium of Light if he can get a run of fitness.

Sunderland could finally have a man in charge that understands what the team mean to the supporters as well as someone who possesses the attributes to get this squad of players promoted.

I know it’s early days and there will be obstacles along the way but I am feeling confident and have a strong gut feeling that this season just may be the one we have been waiting on.

