Stephen Elliott: Double Sunderland injury blow a major concern for Tony Mowbray

Hull City have not had the greatest of seasons to date but I feel their league status isn’t a true reflection of how good a team they are and have the bounce of a new manager at the moment.

The day turned into one of very mixed emotions for the travelling Sunderland fans.

I would guess that Tony Mowbray left the ground bitterly disappointed with the loss of two important players on Saturday as well as giving up a late equaliser after it seemed like his team were going to take all the spoils. It certainly doesn’t seem like the team are getting any luck on the injury front at the minute.

Sunderland drew with Hull City in the Championship.

The game itself was a bit of a non-event up until the red card for Elliot Embleton, with both teams being very cagey in their approach play.

I know a lot of people have disputed the sending off but I see why the referee did brandish his red card. We have seen on numerous occasions when players lift their feet high in a challenge like Embleton did, it often results in the referee having no option in giving them their marching orders.

Embleton is not a nasty player by any means and if anything I think he was trying to protect himself. However, in doing so he has managed to be seriously injured and faces a long spell out in what is another injury blow to Sunderland’s long list of casualties for this season.

The other blow to the team and probably even a bigger loss than Embleton regarding importance to the team is Danny Batth having to hobble of with a suspected torn calf muscle. It looked pretty bad and it could be a few weeks on the sidelines for, in my opinion, Sunderland’s player of the season so far.

As I said it was a day of mixed emotions and on a more positive note Sunderland were able to introduce Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart back onto the pitch after lengthy absences.

It was business as usual too for the latter, as he latched on to a through ball from fellow substitute Patrick Roberts to give 10-man Sunderland an unlikely victory on their travels.

The big Scot will be like a new signing and one would hope he gets his contract situation sorted sooner rather than later. There will be now an onus on Ballard to come back into things fairly quick now too with Batths’ likely absence going to effect that defensive area.

Like I mentioned, Mowbray will be disappointed that he didn’t hold on to the lead but I have a feeling the injuries will be more of a bug bear than the actual result.

