Stephen Elliott: Dan Neil's goal and celebration showcased everything that's right at Sunderland at the moment

He looked like he was in seventh heaven when he ran towards the corner- the same corner he used to sit in as a young fan himself- to celebrate the goal.

He was living every supporters’ dream and it was an amazing and unforgettable moment for him.

Listening to his post-match interview you could not have helped been impressed with the way he spoke about his love for the club and his joy of wearing the shirt.

Dan Neil celebrates his Sunderland goal.

I feel he is a player who has hugely benefited of the new mantra of the club.

If he had have been breaking through a few years back at the Stadium of Light, then I’m not sure whether he would have been given the opportunity he has received this year.

The club have made errors in my opinion in recent years by bringing players in that are not as good as some of the home talent available.

Both Neil and Elliot Embleton have shown this season that the club are still developing real quality.

The effect both have had this season will no doubt make Lee Johnson aware of the beauty of what home grown players bring to the first team and we may see some more over the course of the season.

The crowd love watching local kids break through also. It is a good time to be a Sunderland fan. Long may it continue.

