Stephen Elliott: Credit to transfer team as Sunderland have unearthed another gem

Luke O’Nien has had a stint in there as has Lynden Gooch and Bailey Wright. There have been a few others too, notably Carl Winchester who did a credible job during the promotion season.

Those lads have never let the team down but in Trai Hume I feel the club have finally found a proper full-back. Hume came to the club last year from Linfield as a prospect with, I’m sure he will say himself, very little experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I must admit he impressed me during pre-season and was surprised not to have seen more of him until this point but he seems to be the type of character who will just knuckle down and get on with his work.

Sunderland fans.

Since he has come into the team I feel he has grown into the role and on Sunday he looked to me like he believed he belonged in the team.

He had a bit of swagger about him and played with a confidence and conviction that would have had Tony Mowbray delighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He genuinely looked like he could hold that position down as his own for the foreseeable future. He is only 20 and will have a lot more to learn but once again the club seem to have found another gem and credit must go to the recruitment process once again.