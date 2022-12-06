Stephen Elliott: Burnley have impressed me so far but Championship is wide open for Sunderland & Co

If you consider the amount of injuries the team have had this season, notably key striker Ross Stewart and defender Dan Ballard then you would hope that once these guys were back in the team then a promotion push could genuinely be on the cards for Sunderland this season.

I know it’s early days still but the team are placed in a lovely position and will be looking forward to the Christmas period, which is now just a couple of weeks away.

I haven’t seen any team in this league stand out and tell me they are going to run away with the league this season so far.

Sunderland beat Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

Burnley have really impressed me at times, probably more than any other team, but I believe Sunderland can beat anyone in the division on any given day.

There is quality in depth in this Sunderland squad too and if this team are going to keep pushing this season, then this will need to be utilised fully.

The January transfer window could be interesting on both ins and outs but there are a few more important games before then. Hopefully the wins will keep coming.