Stephen Elliott: Bolton defeat a 'complete shambles' but ex-Celtic man could make the difference for Sunderland

However, I thought January signing Patrick Roberts looked like he could be a special player in red and white.

In the small cameo he had against Bolton, he showed a few glimpses of magic that could be key to this team going forward this season.

The new manager – whoever that may be after Lee Johnson’s departure – will be licking his lips at the prospect of getting to work with Roberts.

Patrick Roberts in action for Sunderland.

With Aiden McGeady close to returning it seems for Sunderland, Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton there is some genuine ability in offensive areas in this squad.

Obviously the other side of the game needs sorted quickly too but with players like this in the squad then there is still a small hope of automatic promotion this season despite the recent run of form.

Hopefully the new manager can create a wave that all the players can ride which results in a promotion.

It’s a big ask but the Sunderland squad has to believe.

It has been a crazy few weeks and many may think Lee Johnson has been hard done by at the Stadium of Light.

Ultimately it’s the players on the pitch and rightly or wrongly the manager is always the fall guy.

Never a dull moment at this club, we shall see what comes next.

