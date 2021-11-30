Stephen Elliott: Bailey Wright was outstanding for Sunderland at Cambridge and he will be a key player

Bailey Wright spoke afterwards about how the experience of the Portsmouth game a few weeks ago helped them get through this game.

At Portsmouth the team failed to get to grips with the conditions and it was so important this didn’t happen again.

Wright himself was one of the main reasons on Saturday why Sunderland were victorious.

Sunderland beat Cambridge United at the weekend.

I thought he was outstanding and was a real warrior on the pitch. He has had to sit on the sides a lot this season as some of his performances earlier on had been below par but he has knuckled down and forced his way back in.

Over the next few weeks he will be vital as he is the type of lad that won’t shy away from the horrible side of things.

When the weather gets bad and you need to just knuckle down and compete, there is nobody that fits the bill better in the squad.

The next month could make or break this season and having Wright on the pitch with the armband on should set the standards that are required.

