Daniel Ballard has become Alex Neil’s first summer signing after joining from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

The Northern Ireland international has signed an initial three-year deal at the Stadium of Light following an impressive stint at Millwall in the Championship last season.

Speaking about joining the club, Bllard said: “It feels amazing to be here and I’m extremely happy. The fan base and size of this football club speaks for itself and having been up here to have a look around, it feels like an exciting place to be.

“Supporters can expect to see a player who loves defending and tackling – I’m more of a traditional centre half and I want to add those qualities to the team, whilst also bringing something a little extra."

Naturally, this announcement went down well with Black Cats fans and this is how supporters reacted on social media to the news of Ballard’s signing:

@Ali_Marshall10: Very good signing, and just the type we should be targeting. One half-decent game in pre-season and he immediately becomes Baldini.

@chodgson2002: What a signing this could be, ticks off just about every box, for a decent fee as well. #SAFC

New Sunderland signing Daniel Ballard (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

@lord_barrold: Fantastic piece of work from Sunderland on face value. We needed defensive reinforcements and we’ve brought in a young highly thought of International who has already proved they can cut it in the Championship. Welcome to the Club @dg_ballard

@modmcdermott: Statement of Intent, highly rated, Millwall fans seem gutted

@Ian_Crow3: Great signing. Looked good for Blackpool when they went up from L1 and seems to have really stepped up in Champ with Millwall. Good on ball and at no nonsense defending, Young, top defender at this level. Rate this start and can't wait to see what's to come. #SAFC #HawayTheLads

@Liam_Robson94: What a signing! Young, championship experience and room to grow!

@Owensara5: This is a outstanding piece of business. Hopefully the first of many. Welcome Dan!

@Wearside2warwi1: That's a hell of a statement signing, better than i was expecting tbh, hope there's more of the same