'Staggering': QPR boss fumes at crucial call in honest verdict on Sunderland defeat

Austin looked to have secured the win with less than ten minutes to play, before the officials belatedly ruled Charlie Austin to be offside.

Replays suggested it was a major error and an otherwise impressive Sunderland side went on to secure a 3-1 penalty shootout win.

"Firstly, I've said that we can't say that that was our game and we deserved to go through," Warburton said.

Lee Burge saves Charlie Austin's penalty

"It was pretty evenly matched, they had the first 10-20 minutes, we finished the first half very strongly, had good chances, weren't clinical enough, and in the second half it was more of the same.

"It was a decent game of football.

"At this level, with what is at stake - you have the financial implications, going through to the last eight of the competition, the [chance for] players to be tested against Premier League opposition, big crowds home and away, everything that comes with progressing through to the last eight.

"But I've just seen that picture [of the offside decision] and it is staggering.

"I've never been quite so shocked as to see a picture like that.

"To be that far onside, to be given so immediately offside, you have to question and say 'what did they see?'

"I've just seen the picture - what can I say without getting a fine?

"It's staggering. To be that wrong, on a major decision, in a game of this importance.

"The possession was fairly mixed, the chances were maybe slightly in our favour, but we had had enough chances and weren't clinical enough.

"Did we do enough to say that was our game? I don't think we can really do that.

"I've just seen that chance there. I was told immediately that it was offside by the fourth [official]. I looked at it and I thought Charlie [Austin] had touched the ball into the net, which I thought was a weird thing to do, but having now seen the picture … wow.

"It's an appalling decision which has cost the club on so many fronts.

"You're not talking about an inch or a marginal decision, you are talking feet between Charlie being onside but being given offside.

"Surely you can't get those kind of decisions wrong with what was at stake tonight.

"It's not me moaning about it the result, I've just seen it [the replay] and I'm telling it the way I saw it."

Warburton also admitted his side's record of one from four in the shootout was 'inexplicable'.

"We scored nine out of nine against Everton and were completely ruthless and clinical, the same against Leyton Orient, but they are human," he said.

"Two of our best technicians in terms of Ilias and Yoann, Premier League quality in terms of passing and ball-striking, and they put the ball into row whatever behind the goal.

"It's inexplicable.

"It's a penalty shootout and someone has to lose, and unfortunately tonight it was us.

"But that feeling of frustration and disappointment has just been overtaken by the shock of seeing that picture - that decision."

