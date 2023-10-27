News you can trust since 1873
Chris Rigg celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Southampton. Photo: Frank ReidChris Rigg celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Southampton. Photo: Frank Reid
Staggering average attendances showing Sunderland, Leeds, Man Utd, Newcastle, Liverpool and Everton rankings

The highest average league attendances for English clubs during the 2023/24 season.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 13:28 BST

Sunderland have played six league games at the Stadium of Light this season – but how do their impressive attendances compare to other clubs in England?

A crowd of 43,584 attended the Black Cats last home game despite it ending in a 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough.

Here are the 25 English clubs which have recorded the highest average attendance figures so far this season.

Premier League | Average attendance: 24,568

1. (25th) Fulham - Craven Cottage

Premier League | Average attendance: 24,568 Photo: Alex Pantling

Premier League | Average attendance: 24,667

2. (24th) Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park

Premier League | Average attendance: 24,667 Photo: Steve Bardens

Championship | Average attendance: 25,770

3. (23rd) Sheffield Wednesday - Hillsborough

Championship | Average attendance: 25,770 Photo: George Wood

Championship | Average attendance: 26,111

4. (22nd) Norwich - Carrow Road

Championship | Average attendance: 26,111 Photo: Stephen Pond

