Stadium of Light and away fans: What we know as Sunderland weigh up options

It follows incidents during games at the Stadium of Light this campaign. No decisions would be taken, though, without consultation with Sunderland fans.

The club have in the short-term agreed with the EFL that coins and vapes will no longer be permitted in the away section.

Earlier this season, Burnley offered their 'sincere apologies' to supporters affected when a number of missiles were thrown during Sunderland's 4-2 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

The club have also said they will continue to consider netting as a solution to the problem, but that they believe that at this stage it will not be effective in dealing with the issue.

Sunderland are to work 'hand-in-hand' with supporters during an engagement process as they consider the best long-term solution, with moving away supporters a strong consideration.

Speaking at a recent Q&A with Sunderland fans, the club’s chief operating officer Steve Davison was asked about the situation.

He confirmed that Sunderland will consider moving away supporters back to the lower bowl in the long term.

This is actually a requirement for Premier League clubs, and Davison believes it will additionally ease safety issues and could also be beneficial for the atmosphere at games.

Getting the configuration of the ground right and preparing its next phase as it reaches 25 years since opening was, Davison said, one of his top current priorities.

He stressed that all decisions would be made only after extensive dialogue with fans, which will begin soon.

What has the club said recently?

In October, Sunderland confirmed they would explore the possibility of moving away supporters after numerous incidents of missiles being thrown into the North Stand this season.

The October statement read in full: "We have today introduced further measures to enhance fan safety at the Stadium of Light following the recent conduct of a small minority of away supporters.

"This follows an engagement session with our Supporters’ Groups, who met with the club last week to discuss and agree upon the next steps taken to address the continually escalating societal behavioural issues currently impacting SAFC and many other clubs.

"The new measures will be in place from this weekend’s home fixture versus Cardiff City and they are in addition to the operational changes made in August, which includes the searching of all away fans upon entering the stadium, increasing stewarding capacity in the North Stand and enhancing the CCTV network.

"Following a request made on Thursday morning, the EFL have agreed that coins and vapes will no longer be permitted in the away section of the North Stand at the Stadium of Light.

"Any visiting supporter found carrying these items will be asked to discard of them prior to entering the stadium, at which point they will be subjected to enhanced security procedures to further reduce the risk of objects entering the stadium which can be used as missiles.

"This information will be clearly communicated to all visiting clubs in advance and all vapes will be sustainably discarded, with any coins confiscated donated to the away club’s nominated charity.

"Pre-planned investment in an enhanced lighting system in the North Stand upper will also be fast tracked to further improve the effectiveness of the recently-upgraded CCTV network in identifying any anti-social behaviour.

"The introduction of netting was also discussed with Supporters’ Groups, but it was agreed that netting by itself would not prevent the full range of missiles that have been thrown this season.

"We will therefore be launching an engagement programme in November to ensure we work hand-in-hand with supporters to identify the best possible long-term solutions to protect supporters.

"This will consider all aspects of the stadium configuration, including away fan location and the family zone, and continue to explore the viability of the installation of protective netting.