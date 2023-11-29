3 . RIGG SET TO RETURN

Venus also confirmed that Chris Rigg was back training with the group following his time away at the U17 World Cup with England. "Chris has come back from the WC with England," he said. "He's fine, he's trained today. Otherwise I think we'll have the same squad. Chris' been away, played some games in an intense environment with England, trying to win a World Cup. "He's been under a bit of pressure. He's an amazing kid, his attitude is first class, he trains every day like he plays and he's part of the future. We have to mould him and bring him through. "I think that goes for all the young players. We have some young players who haven't had lots of game time but are talented and it's our job to develop them and bring them through. "Chris is back into the groove of club football now. It's an amazing experience for him playing for England and hopefully he can go through all the age groups. That would be great for him, for us and the area. We're really happy with Chris." Given the shortage of midfield options, it seems highly likely that Rigg will return to the squad - possible in place of Nectar Triantis given that Jenson Seelt can cover a number of roles across the backline. Photo: Martin Swinney