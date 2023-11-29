Squad decision confirmed and potential team hint: The key Sunderland quotes ahead of Huddersfield Town clash
Sunderland face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night as they look to get back to winning ways at the Stadium of Light following a frustrating defeat to Plymouth Argyle.
By Phil Smith
Published 29th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 09:34 GMT
There was a slight change to the pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, with assistant head coach Mark Venus stepping up to discuss all the latest on and off the pitch at the Academy of Light.
Here’s the key quotes from his briefing, with some important team news and much else besides...
1. MOWBRAY UNDER THE WEATHER - BUT SHOULD BE IN THE DUGOUT
Venus held the pre-match press conference and confirmed that Tony Mowbray was absent due to illness.
Though Mowbray very rarely misses his media duties and must therefore be fairly under the weather, but Venus did say that he anticipates he will be back in the dugout come kick off on Wednesday night.
"He's got a chest infection but I think he'll be there, we obviously need him," Mowbray said. "We know how he wants to work and what he wants so it hasn't impacted us in terms of the build up and the preparation too much. If he's not there it won't be for the want of trying, but we're hopeful." Photo: FRANK REID
Venus confirmed that having been absent at Plymouth with a minor knock, Mason Burstow will return to the squad on Wednesday night.
"Mason has been back training, only for a couple of days this week though. I expect he'll be in the squad," Venus said.
Given his limited preparation time, it seems likely that Burstow will be used as a potential impact option from the bench. The decision as to who leads the line looks like it will come down to whether Mowbray and his staff opt to give Nazariy Rusyn another start - or turn to Eliezer Mayenda. Mayenda was unable to get on the scoresheet on Saturday but looked a real threat throughout the second half, and the feeling is that a first start is very close. The Stadium of Light seems a better venue for that than away at Millwall. Photo: Frank Reid
Venus also confirmed that Chris Rigg was back training with the group following his time away at the U17 World Cup with England.
"Chris has come back from the WC with England," he said. "He's fine, he's trained today. Otherwise I think we'll have the same squad. Chris' been away, played some games in an intense environment with England, trying to win a World Cup.
"He's been under a bit of pressure. He's an amazing kid, his attitude is first class, he trains every day like he plays and he's part of the future. We have to mould him and bring him through.
"I think that goes for all the young players. We have some young players who haven't had lots of game time but are talented and it's our job to develop them and bring them through.
"Chris is back into the groove of club football now. It's an amazing experience for him playing for England and hopefully he can go through all the age groups. That would be great for him, for us and the area. We're really happy with Chris." Given the shortage of midfield options, it seems highly likely that Rigg will return to the squad - possible in place of Nectar Triantis given that Jenson Seelt can cover a number of roles across the backline. Photo: Martin Swinney
4. IS IT FINALLY THE NIGHT FOR AOUCHICHE'S FIRST START?
The busy schedule means rotation is inevitable and after another eye-catching cameo at Plymouth, the feeling that the time has come for Adil Aouchiche to start is one that many on Wearside share.
While keeping his cards close to his chest in terms of the team, Venus was fulsome in his praise of Aouchiche and made clear that it is very much only a matter of time.
"I think of all the players [we brought in over the summer], I think he's the one who seems to settled in the quickest," Venus said.
"He's a talented boy and I think his performances from the bench, I think he's made everyone take notice. I think you have to take notice of him.
"He scored a brilliant goal for us [against Birmingham City], he's created opportunities, he went very close for us against Plymouth. He has to be close to the team, he deserves that.
"He influences the team when he's on the pitch, a talented individual. He's important to us, you can see that he's coming. He's getting stronger and better as you can see from watching the games." Photo: Frank Reid