'Spurs seem gutted' - Delighted Sunderland fans react as Tottenham Hotspur ace arrives on three-year deal

Cirkin has signed after the clubs agreed a deal for an undisclosed fee.

The left-back is highly regarded within the game and this signing is a major coup for the Black Cats, who have been looking to bolster their options at full-back this summer.

The 19-year-old is the club’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, following Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle.

Dennis Cirkin has signed a three-year deal at Sunderland. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

He is in line to make his debut against MK Dons on Saturday when Sunderland return to League One action.

This is what Sunderland fans have said tonight on Twitter:

John Ridley tweeted: “It would be nice if he just slots in and is quality. Spurs seem gutted.”

Iron Mackem tweeted: “Quality signing. LB exactly what we need. Rated by Mourinho. 19 year old so plenty of development.”

Adrian Croft tweeted: “He was rated very highly for Spurs. As a Spurs fan I hope we have a buy-back clause.”

Jay Alderson tweeted: “The Spurs fans rave about him so I guess it looks promising.”

David Keeler tweeted: “Love the way the club are sticking to their recruiting policy this window and although it's a slow process, signings like Cirkin will pay dividends.”

Meanwhile, Cirkin himself, said: “I’m delighted to be here.

"As soon as I got interest from Sunderland, it was a no-brainer – the fans, the stadium, the history – and I just thought the club was perfect for me.

"I feel like the head coach has a very good track record with young players and I feel like this is a place that I can progress and develop in my career.”

