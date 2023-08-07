Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s side dominated possession but fell behind on the stroke of half-time as former striker Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring.

George Hurst then added a second for the visitors shortly after the break, before Sunderland defender Trai Hume was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.

Dan Neil did pull a goal back for the hosts in the closing stages but it was too little too late.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Anthony Patterson - 5 Little he could do about either goal, but was fortunate that Broadhead’s audacious long-range chip dropped just over the ball. Distribution good, in the main. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Trai Hume - 4 Harshly booked in the first half for what was his first foul of the game, but the second was an easy decision for the referee. Summed up a painful second half for Sunderland. 4 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Dan Ballard - 6 Looked like he might land a late equaliser, but was denied by a brilliant late clearance. Showed real tenacity in his performance throughout, a steady showing. 6 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Luke O’Nien - 5 Made one stunning clearance in the first half from his own goal line, but couldn’t get close to Hirst to deny Ipswich’s second and in the end crucial goal. Generally passed out well and with good intensity. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales