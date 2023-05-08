Kristjaan Speakman's message to Sunderland fans and players after play-off spot is secured
Kristjaan Speakman has reacted to Sunderland's crucial victory against Preston North End in the Championship.
Sunderland are in the Championship play-offs and will face Luton Town over two legs with a spot at Wembley on the line.
The Black Cats defeated Preston North End 3-0 on Bank Holiday Monday to secure their place in the top-six positions sparking joyous scenes in the 5,000-plus-stong away end at Deepdale.
After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.
After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs with the first leg at the Stadium of Light taking place this Saturday. The return fixture at Kenilworth Road takes place the following Tuesday.
Taking to Twitter, Sunderland's sporting director wrote: "Well done to the players, staff and supporters.. incredible season - See everyone next Saturday."