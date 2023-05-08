Sunderland are in the Championship play-offs and will face Luton Town over two legs with a spot at Wembley on the line.

The Black Cats defeated Preston North End 3-0 on Bank Holiday Monday to secure their place in the top-six positions sparking joyous scenes in the 5,000-plus-stong away end at Deepdale.

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs with the first leg at the Stadium of Light taking place this Saturday. The return fixture at Kenilworth Road takes place the following Tuesday.