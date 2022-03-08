Since the ex-Birmingham City man’s appointment last season, there has been a shift in the way the Wearsiders have approached incomings and outgoings.

Speakman was tasked with bringing the average age of Sunderland’s squad down alongside handing opportunities to youth players like Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton, whilst also securing their long-term futures at the club.

Speakman’s remit also includes signing youngsters with potential resale value whilst also making the most of the free agent and loan markets.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman

In January, Sunderland signed the likes of Jermain Defoe, Patrick Robers and Jack Clarke to bolster the Black Cats’ attack.

However, new head coach Alex Neil has expressed frustration at fitness levels amongst existing and new recruits.

That has led fans to question why Sunderland have pursued a policy that has facilitated some unfit players arriving at the club.

The minutes from the club’s meeting with supporters read: “Kristjaan Speakman (KS) advised it is important to assess players over the whole of their contract.

"KS, we consider availability, the economics and market conditions when signing a player.

"Several examples were provided, It was a good time to sign Alex Pritchard when the club did.

"If anyone tried to sign a fully fit and highly performing Alex Pritchard now, he would most certainly be playing in the Championship. KS stated it takes time to get a club turned around.

"Player recruitment and player development within our strategy will be ultimately successful. Communicating what the club are doing and how they are doing it is important.

“Every day the executive team are working hard to improve the team and the club. It is important that players perform with a consistency that reflects their position/value in the squad but naturally, players fluctuate in performances and availability.

“League One is a diverse league - It is important to have a balanced and competitive squad that can meet the demands of each game and the season overall.”

Speakman also went on to talk about the data-driven approach the club has turned towards and how that process fits into the overall decision making at Sunderland.

The sporting director also stated that the Wearsiders would not be drawn into paying over the odds for players but accepted the club needed to perhaps communicate with fans more effectively.

"Data is one of the strands of an evidence-based organisation. KS said where possible it supports the decision-making process but it is not the entirety of what we are doing, it’s a small percentage.

“The club could be better at communicating how data fits into the decision making – we accept this and have tried to provide an insight in Supporter collective meetings.

“When the team is winning, the system is perceived to work. When results do not go well, the perception is that the system doesn't work. The strategy is to make acquisitions that fit economically and within our profile –

"We won’t be paying inflated prices for certain profiles of players.”

