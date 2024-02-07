Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland were disappointed to lose talented youngster Josh Robertson on deadline day but insists the club is heading in the right direction when it comes to retaining academy talent.

Robertson joined Brighton & Hove Albion after the two clubs reached an agreement on a undisclosed fee, and has gone straight into their U21 group as he looks to take the next step in his career. The midfielder was approaching the end of his scholarship at Sunderland and talks over a new deal had not yielded a result. As such, Sunderland's sporting director said the club had little choice but to look to the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though Robertson opted not to sign a professional deal, some of his academy team mates have done so. Goalkeeper Matty Young, winger Tommy Watson and forward Trey Ogunsuyi have all committed their long-term futures to the club since the start of the campaign, while winger Rhys Walsh was signed from Glentoran on deadline day and will link up with the U18 squad.

"With regard to Josh [Robertson] it's really difficult," Speakman said.

"We're trying to make sure we deliver a programme that players want and players need. That doesn't necessarily always fit them and it's hard. There's a lot of other football clubs that are out there that are trying to steal your players and we've had a really good record recently of retaining talent.

"Josh just felt he wasn't in a position where he felt he couldn't commit to what we were offering him and where we were. He plays in a position on the pitch where we've got other players at the club and we couldn't make guarantees on certain things, which I don't think we should be doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got to a point where we presented him with a choice. On the one hand we're losing Josh but on the second hand we've got young Rhys [Walsh] who is joining us which I think just shows, from our football club, whether it's senior first-team players all the way down to our youth team, we're trying to acquire talent where possible."