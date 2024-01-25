Transfer news: Kristjaan Speakman confirms and explains loan move for Sunderland winger
Jack Diamond looks set to leave Sunderland on loan in the January transfer window
Jack Diamond has joined Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club would close monitor his progress as he enters the final six months of his current contract at the club.
Diamond has not played any competitive football since a loan switch to Lincoln City was curtailed in March of last year, when the 24-year-old was charged with rape and sexual assault and suspended by Sunderland. Diamond was subsequently cleared of all charges at Newcastle Crown Court last month and said he was looking forward to resuming his career following his acquittal. He has since been back at the Academy of Light to resume footballing activity and has now moved in search of regular game time.
Carlisle are currently in the League One relegation zone.
Speakman said: "After returning to the Academy of Light earlier this month, a loan opportunity is the natural next step for Jack to achieve regular playing time. This move represents an opportunity for him to return to the level he was playing at last season, and we look forward to tracking his progress over the remainder of the campaign.”