That’s because best-selling author Craig Bromfield has been rekindling the past and asking passers-by for a Penny for the Guy outside of the Grand Hotel on the seafront.

Bromfield was born into a life of poverty in 1980s Sunderland and grew up hungry alongside his siblings in poverty-stricken Southwick before a chance encounter with Nottingham Forest football duo Kenny Swain and Brian Clough outside of the very same hotel changed the course of his life.

Craig and his brother, Aaron, were out begging for money one cold October night in 1984 under the old tradition of a Penny for the Guy, which is the idea that children collect money to make their replica Guy Fawkes for bonfire night.

To cut a long and very enjoyable story – which you can read on The Echo here and by buying Craig’s book here – short, the boys struck up a lasting bond with football legend Clough, who would take them to football games and even open his home to the pair.

Having recently written a book to celebrate the Clough family’s generosity towards him, Craig, now 49, is rekindling the past this Autumn and once again asking passers-by for a Penny for the Guy in the name of charity. The book “Be Good, Love Brian” was last week shortlisted for the coveted William Hill sportsbook of the year.

Craig is matching all donations provided up to £500 with the aim of giving 10 underprivileged children the opportunity to watch a Sunderland match through the Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project and will be outside of the Grand Hotel from Monday 31 to Saturday 5, 6pm until 10pm.

“I want to give 10 children who wouldn’t have the chance to go to the football normally the chance to go the game for Christmas and maybe get them a shirt or a training top,” Craig told The Echo.

Craig Bromfield pictured with his book 'Be Good, Love Brian: Growing up with Brian Clough'.

"I think football has a really positive effect on children in terms of the memories they can make and I’m matching the donations from the general public. So far with the Guy in hand, I’ve raised £170.

"If anyone thinks their child deserves to go to contact myself or the Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project.”