Southampton are eyeing a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to several reports.

As first revealed by Sunderland Nation earlier this week and then confirmed by The Athletic, the Saints are keen on Stewart to replace the departing Che Adams. However, the Black Cats will only sanction the striker's departure if they can bring in a replacement.

The Athletic have also stated that it is "possible" that Southampton have already placed a bid for Stewart with the transfer window set to close at 11pm on September 1.

The Scot is entering the last year of his current contract at the Stadium of Light with talks of a new deal believed to have reached an impasse. Stewart’s contract situation does leave Sunderland in a vulnerable position, after over a year of trying to negotiate a new deal with the forward.

The 27-year-old Scottish international remains on the same contract he signed when he moved to Wearside from Ross County in January 2021, despite scoring 40 goals in 80 appearances for the Black Cats.

After their relegation from the Premier League last season, Southampton have overseen a major shake-up behind the scenes as the club begins life in the Championship.

The changes included the appointment of Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray's brother, Darren Mowbray, earlier this summer to the role of head of recruitment and the appointment of Russell Martin as manager.