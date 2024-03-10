Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton were quick to post a Newcastle United-related jibe at Sunderland during their 4-2 win against the Black Cats this weekend.

Sunderland were beaten 4-2 by Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in the Championship on Saturday, marking the Wearsiders' sixth loss on the spin for the first time since March 2006.

The Black Cats fell two goals down in the first half after Stuart Armstrong’s opener and an Adam Armstrong penalty. Sunderland managed to draw level after the interval, though, after goals from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham over a nine-minute spell.

Yet Southampton took the points after substitute Joe Rothwell scored twice from close range to hand Russell Martin's promotion-chasers the win. However, following the game, Southampton took to social media to celebrate.

The Saints' media team opted to tweet a picture of Southampton goalscorer Adam Armstrong, who was born in Newcastle and played for Newcastle United at the beginning of his career, accompanied with the caption, 'Ho'way the lads'. Sunderland's version of the famous North East is term is 'Ha'way the lads.'

Sunderland fans were quick to react to the tweet from Southampton's official X account following the end of the game on Saturday. Matt said: "Absolutely pathetic this lads."

Gavin, referencing Sunderland's big win over Southampton earlier this season, added: "Got beat 5-0 and then proceeded to tweet against a team with an average age of 14." Kris added: "This is why I genuinely prefer Portsmouth. Miss them."