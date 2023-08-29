Southampton handed major injury boost ahead of Sunderland clash in Championship
Southampton have been handed an injury boost ahead of their clash with Sunderland on Saturday.
Southampton midfielder Will Smallbome is set to return for Southampton against Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.
The 23-year-old former Stoke City suffered a 'heavy whack' on his ankle during the Saints' 4-4 draw with Norwich City but scans revealed that the injury wasn't long-term.
Smallbone was absent for the game against QPR on Saturday but now Martin has confirmed that he's on track to return for next Saturday's trip to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
"He’ll be here and he’ll be ready for Sunderland," said Martin of Smallbone, who returned to Southampton during the summer after a stint under former Black Cats boss Alex Neil at Stoke.
Smallbone's name had been mentioned with Sunderland again loosely during the summer with top-flight side Sheffield United also keen on the 23-year-old, who has now put pen to paper with Southampton to extend his affiliation with the club to close to 20 years.