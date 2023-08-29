Southampton midfielder Will Smallbome is set to return for Southampton against Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

The 23-year-old former Stoke City suffered a 'heavy whack' on his ankle during the Saints' 4-4 draw with Norwich City but scans revealed that the injury wasn't long-term.

Smallbone was absent for the game against QPR on Saturday but now Martin has confirmed that he's on track to return for next Saturday's trip to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

"He’ll be here and he’ll be ready for Sunderland," said Martin of Smallbone, who returned to Southampton during the summer after a stint under former Black Cats boss Alex Neil at Stoke.