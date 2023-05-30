Southampton have confirmed the appointment of former Aberdeen man Darren Mowbray as the club's new head of recruitment.

Darren Mowbray is the brother of Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray with the two siblings' respective clubs now in competition against each other in the Championship following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League.

Prior to his appointment at Southampton, Darren Mowbray held senior roles at Burnley, Middlesbrough and Leeds and most recently Aberdeen.

The Saints had also interestingly been linked with a move for Tony Mowbray recently after it was rumoured Sunderland were considering appointing a new head coach.

However, whilst the issue regarding Tony Mowbray has not publically been resolved yet the talk surrounding his future appears to have died down ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Southampton are reportedly set to appoint 37-year-old Swansea City coach Russell Martin with his appointment at St Mary's expected to be imminent

