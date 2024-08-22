Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Russell Martin was asked about Southampton’s transfer interest in Sunderland star Jack Clarke

Southampton boss Russell Martin has issued an update on his reported interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

The Saints have been linked with a deal to bring the winger to St Mary’s following their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season. Ipswich Town have this week tabled an official bid to Sunderland for Clarke.

When asked about Southampton’s interest in Clarke, however, Martin appeared to rule out a deal to take the former Leeds United and Tottenham man to the club.

“He's a player that's done very very well in the Championship over the last couple of seasons. We've been linked to a number of players over the summer a lot of them are miles away,” Martin said when asked about his interest in Clarke.

“I've never even heard of some of them and some of them have been one chat in the building maybe or watched one a few videos and that's it. Also, left wing is not a place where we are really light of numbers right now.

“Ben Brereton Díaz plays there, Samuel Edozie plays there and we have other guys that can operate there so I wouldn't say it's high on the priority list right now. Jack is a really talented player. His agent Lee is a very very good friend of mine and he would know as I would know if it was anywhere near to being done or we were really in that race and at this moment in time we are not.”