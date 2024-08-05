Southampton boss Russell Martin delivers Ross Stewart update amid transfer rumours
Southampton boss Russell Martin has delivered a fitness update on Ross Stewart.
The Scot left Sunderland last summer in a deal thought to be worth around the £10million mark but spent most of the campaign injured as The Saints won promotion to the Premier League.
Stewart has been working his way back towards fitness with online rumours circulating that the former Ross County man could be available for loan this campaign after missing much of Southampton’s pre-season.
However, judging by Martin’s comments regarding the striker, Stewart remains in the Southampton boss’ plans heading into the 2024-25 Premier League season.
"I said to you, we just need to be patient with Ross,” Martin told the Southern Daily Echo when asked about the situation regarding Stewart’s fitness. “So, yeah, we are creeping towards a fully fit squad.
Asked if Stewart's fitness is where he expected it to be at this stage of pre-season, Martin said: "Yeah, definitely. Ross was involved and picked up a little something and now he's fine.
"I said to you, we need to get him through a couple of weeks of full training first before we can put him on the pitch. Otherwise, we are just risking something. He's in a good place now."
Stewart spent two full seasons at Sunderland after arriving on Wearside from SPL side Ross County in January 2021. Stewart started all 46 league games and three play-off fixtures as Sunderland won promotion from League One during the 2021-22 season. The striker netted 40 goals in total for the Black Cats.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.