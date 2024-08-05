The former Sunderland striker is working his way back to full fitness after a minor injury set-back

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton boss Russell Martin has delivered a fitness update on Ross Stewart.

The Scot left Sunderland last summer in a deal thought to be worth around the £10million mark but spent most of the campaign injured as The Saints won promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart has been working his way back towards fitness with online rumours circulating that the former Ross County man could be available for loan this campaign after missing much of Southampton’s pre-season.

However, judging by Martin’s comments regarding the striker, Stewart remains in the Southampton boss’ plans heading into the 2024-25 Premier League season.

"I said to you, we just need to be patient with Ross,” Martin told the Southern Daily Echo when asked about the situation regarding Stewart’s fitness. “So, yeah, we are creeping towards a fully fit squad.

Asked if Stewart's fitness is where he expected it to be at this stage of pre-season, Martin said: "Yeah, definitely. Ross was involved and picked up a little something and now he's fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to you, we need to get him through a couple of weeks of full training first before we can put him on the pitch. Otherwise, we are just risking something. He's in a good place now."

Stewart spent two full seasons at Sunderland after arriving on Wearside from SPL side Ross County in January 2021. Stewart started all 46 league games and three play-off fixtures as Sunderland won promotion from League One during the 2021-22 season. The striker netted 40 goals in total for the Black Cats.