The right-back has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.

Hume watched on as the Black Cats beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at the Stadium of Light last week, ahead of signing a four-and-a-half year deal on Wearside.

There is the option for a further year after Sunderland committed a six-figure sum to beat off competition from other clubs to sign the Northern Ireland U21s international.

The Black Cats are said to have seen off serious competition from League One rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old in a boost to Sunderland’s new way of recruiting players.

And for former Linfield captain, Michael Gault, has delivered his exciting verdict on Hume after the pair worked together when Gault was a coach on the NIFL Academy Player Scholarship Programme.

"You have to win at Linfield, no matter what, and that will do his development no harm at all. He is going to Sunderland as a winner.

"He has only been at Linfield for a relatively short period of time, but he will have learned that there is no point in coming second or third - you have to win things or you will be out the door."

He continued: "I think the sky's the limit with Trai. It's obviously a big step up to go and play in League One in England but he is the sort of person who will not be afraid, he will go and embrace it.

"He will keep training hard and he will keep doing all his extra work. He will thrive on playing with better players at club level and he will also be a Northern Ireland regular in years to come.

"There is no chance of him sitting back and thinking he has made it - he will want to push on and play in the league above that and become a Northern Ireland international.

"It's a lesson to any young players that if you work hard and have a bit of luck then you can achieve your goals."

