Sky Sports pundit singles Sunderland star out for praise against Millwall

Sunderland moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 3-0 win over Millwall. After a goalless first half, the Black Cats took the lead when Alex Pritchard’s low cross was flicked on by Ellis Simms and Amad converted at the back post.

Pritchard then doubled his side’s lead when he controlled Lynden Gooch’s cross and beat goalkeeper George Long with a low strike, before Ellis Simms added a third in stoppage time.

The Everton loanee latched on to a long ball from Anthony Patterson and chased it down well as Millwall recorded another defensive lapse. The striker then kept his composure to finish into an open net in front of the North Stand at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms scores his side's third against Millwall.

“It’s just brilliant,” Hendrie said. “He was a bit fortunate here, they don’t deal with the bounce and it all seems very routine.

“But, he’s still got an awful lot to do Ellis Simms, Long comes out and commits himself and the ball skids off the turf so it ends up looking plain and simple for him.

“It’s brilliant because he just has that nouse that the ball could potentially come his way and it did.”