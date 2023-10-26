Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews was impressed with Sunderland despite the loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Foxes defender James Juston scored the only goal of the game when he headed home Kienan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner in the 12th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland then had a strong penalty appeal turned down on the stroke of half-time when Dan Neil was brought down by Wout Faes.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the loss for Sunderland, pundit Andrews, who was analysing the game for Sky Sports, was impressed with Tony Mowbray's side and picked winger Patrick Roberts as one of the Black Cats top performers.

“I would love to see their training sessions because I would imagine they’re absolutely scintillating with the types of players they have,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s prevalent in most things they do, productive, the way he dribbles, the way he shifts the ball, shifts his body. Though he probably wasn’t clinical enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Much like a lot of their squad, it’s the lack of experience, the lack of league games, you just wanted them to take one of those opportunities.

"Their play with the ball is so entertaining and so fresh. There’s a real kind of love about the way they play the game. They play with such joy and pleasure, it’s good to watch. They just need to iron out a few creases without the ball.”