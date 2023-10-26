Sky Sports pundit hails 'scintillating' Sunderland and picks stand-out performer against Leicester City
Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews was impressed with Sunderland despite the loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night.
Foxes defender James Juston scored the only goal of the game when he headed home Kienan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner in the 12th minute.
Sunderland then had a strong penalty appeal turned down on the stroke of half-time when Dan Neil was brought down by Wout Faes.
Despite the loss for Sunderland, pundit Andrews, who was analysing the game for Sky Sports, was impressed with Tony Mowbray's side and picked winger Patrick Roberts as one of the Black Cats top performers.
“I would love to see their training sessions because I would imagine they’re absolutely scintillating with the types of players they have,” he told Sky Sports.
“He’s prevalent in most things they do, productive, the way he dribbles, the way he shifts the ball, shifts his body. Though he probably wasn’t clinical enough.
“Much like a lot of their squad, it’s the lack of experience, the lack of league games, you just wanted them to take one of those opportunities.
"Their play with the ball is so entertaining and so fresh. There’s a real kind of love about the way they play the game. They play with such joy and pleasure, it’s good to watch. They just need to iron out a few creases without the ball.”
Sunderland return to action against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the Championship with Mowbray's men looking to end their three-game losing streak.