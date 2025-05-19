The former Sunderland man has delivered his verdict on the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don Goodman believes Sunderland’s attacking talent will be the difference-maker if they are to overcome Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Speaking ahead of the showpiece clash, the former striker and Sky Sports pundit acknowledged the tough task ahead for the Black Cats, but pointed to a potential tactical edge against Chris Wilder’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Football League World, Goodman said: "They (Sheffield United) breezed past Bristol City and watched Sunderland, really, have to dig very, very deep and, actually, you could argue were second best against Coventry. But, they dug so deep, ground it out and managed to get the victory.

"But, I do think Coventry City and Sheffield United play in a different way to each other, so Sunderland may be able to get their forward players on the ball a bit more often than they were able to against Coventry City," Goodman explained. “And, if they can do that, the likes of Mayenda, Isidor and Romaine Mundle, who's just back fit, would, or could, cause any Championship defence problems.

"I do think the key to Sunderland being victorious is getting as much ball in good areas to those talented forwards that they have. And, obviously, they'll need a masterclass defensively as well, because Sheffield United are an excellent team and will fancy their chances."

What has Le Bris said about the play-off final against Sheffield United?

Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s campaign as a tremendous success, regardless of the outcome at Wembley — but insists his squad are fully focused on finishing the season in the best way possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits in the Championship play-off final, with opponents Sheffield United amassing 92 points during the regular season, despite starting with a two-point deduction, and cruising past Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in their semi-final.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Following their dramatic and exhausting two-legged win over Coventry City, Sunderland’s players and staff were given Wednesday off to recover. Preparations for the Wembley showdown will begin in earnest when they return to the training ground on Thursday.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Sunderland fans must ignore tone-deaf insults of celebration police after Dan Ballard moment