Sky Sports pundit delivers 'unrealistic' Sunderland top-six Championship verdict under Régis Le Bris
Curtis Davies has stated that Sunderland’s hopes of a top-six finish in the Championship may be “unrealistic” this season.
The Black Cats are enjoying life under Régis Le Bris, having won their opening two games against Cardiff City away and Sheffield Wednesday at home.
“I think it will be difficult,” Davies told Sky Sports when asked about Sunderland’s promotion chances before the Black Cats’ win against Cardiff City last weekend.
“We look at the squad and we look at what they've got. They've got a lot of promising young players that have got a chance to push on. But as a collective, it's going to be very difficult, I think, for the top six.
“I think Sunderland's a club that's always expected. It's a big club and especially when you look across the road and you see what's happening with the noisy neighbours in Newcastle. I think it's that expectation that's a little bit unrealistic, but I think they've got the potential to build into that.”
