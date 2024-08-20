Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have won their opening two league fixtures under new head coach Régis Le Bris

Sky Sports pundit and former player David Prutton has delivered an exciting verdict on Sunderland under new head coach Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats have won their opening two games in the Championship after Le Bris arrived at the club this summer with wins against Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday. Sunderland have scored six goals in the league so far and haven’t yet conceded a goal.

Sunderland’s hot start to the season has alerted pundits to the possibility of something good developing under new head coach Le Bris following last season’s disappointing 16th-placed Championship finish despite the club boasting some extremely talented young players.

EFL expert and pundit Prutton, who played for Leeds United Southampton and Nottingham Forest during his career as a footballer, believes the 2024-25 season could prove to be exciting for fans at the Stadium of Light

“Sunderland have shown under Regis Le Bris, that there's something very interesting there. Something that we as outsiders, we’re all seeing,” Prutton told Sky Sports after Sunderland’s win against Sheffield Wednesday last Sunday.

“When a new manager comes in, and obviously Sunderland have gone through that process of getting to what they believe to be the right man, who started the season very, very well indeed, with a young side. We keep talking about the young side that Sunderland have got, but it's a team that so far, a couple of games in, is doing okay.

”I think that the collective that is there at Sunderland, I mean, go all the way back, and we mentioned it so many times when Tony Mowbray was in charge and what he managed to get out of the side, maybe pushed expectations up too much because of how much they outperformed what they had as a collective.

“But with Le Bris coming in and the team that he's got, I mean, someone like a Luke O’Nien, I'm fascinated to see how his career continually evolves with Sunderland. Dan Neil, another player, a young player that's got so many games under his belt, but it's such a huge part of what Sunderland is about right now.

“That mixture of players that have been there for a while, that collective element of using youth, which I think, from the outside looking in, seems to be part of what the remit is at Sunderland when you're the boss there. Right now, the chemistry is good.

“The test obviously comes when the games come thick and fast and potentially your best players are available week in, week out, and that's where you really find out what the mettle of the manager is but as I said, it's a team and a club.

“I mean, we don't need to tell fans in the North East, particularly that part of the North East, just how big Sunderland are and getting to the playoff semifinals and not kicking on from there. I knew it was a source of frustration, but there's wonderful green shoots at the start of this season.”