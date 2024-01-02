Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky pundits Jobi McAnuff and Gareth Ainsworth have outlined a key transfer priority for Sunderland this January - and delivered their thoughts on Nazariy Rusyn's performance against Peston North End.

Alex Pritchard opened the scoring with a long-range effort and Nazariy Rusyn scored his first goal for the club just before half-time to give his side a commanding lead, with Sunderland able to see out the game for a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day.

With the January transfer window now open, however, McAnuff and Ainsworth were both clear that Sunderland need to target another striker despite being impressed with goalscorer Rusyn.

"A striker for me. If you speak to anyone at Sunderland in the last couple of years, that is the big area," McAnuff told Sky after the Black Cats had defeated Preston North End at the Stadium of Light.

"I think because they are such a good team, they do control the game with the ball, they do create loads of opportunities, if they can get someone in. Rusyn did well today, maybe not so involved in the build-up, but he offered a threat and he was in the box when he needed to be."