Six Premier League clubs linked with Sunderland star - Tottenham could benefit from deal
Premier League trio Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brighton have been re-linked with Sunderland star Jack Clarke.
The English winger was the subject of transfer speculation last summer with Burnley having several bids for the attacker knocked back by the Black Cats.
However, Clarke's exceptional form so far this campaign has prompted Burnley's rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton to also register an interest in securing the 22-year-old's services in January.
Clarke is under contract at Sunderland until 2026 but has already netted seven times in 11 Championship games so far this season.
A report by TEAMtalk states that Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace have also been joined by Brentford, Wolves and Bournemouth in holding an interest in Clarke