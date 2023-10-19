News you can trust since 1873
Six possible Sunderland January transfer exits and nine who won't leave during window - gallery

Sunderland’s season has started well with Tony Mowbray’s men sitting fourth in the Championship.
By James Copley
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST

Sunderland face October games against Stoke City, Leicester City and Norwich City to round off the month before a busy November and December period.

After Christmas, though, the January transfer window will open once more. Here, we take a look at the players that could leave Sunderland and examine the stars that are highly likely to stay (as it stands).

1. Jack Clarke - could leave

2. Anthony Patterson - won't leave

3. Dan Ballard - won't leave

4. Ellis Taylor - could leave

