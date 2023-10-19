Sunderland’s season has started well with Tony Mowbray’s men sitting fourth in the Championship.
After Christmas, though, the January transfer window will open once more. Here, we take a look at the players that could leave Sunderland and examine the stars that are highly likely to stay (as it stands).
1. Jack Clarke - could leave
The Sunderland attacker was the subject of transfer interest last summer with Burnley having several bids knocked back. If a club meets the Black Cats' valuation, it is possible that Clarke could leave though he is under contract at the club until 2026. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Anthony Patterson - won't leave
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson recently signed a new contract aimed at keeping him at the club until 2028 and it would take a monster January bid for Sunderland to sell. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Dan Ballard - won't leave
The 23-year-old defender signed a new four-year deal on Wearside last summer, extending his stay until 30 June 2027. That makes it highly unlikely that Ballard is going anywhere during January. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Ellis Taylor - could leave
The defender, who can also play in midfield, has played well for Sunderland's youth teams so far this season but is in need of regular first-team experience and is unlikely to get it in the Black Cats' set-up under Tony Mowbray. Photo: FRANK REID