Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 54-year-old has managed both Sunderland and Leeds United during his career so far

Simon Grayson has discussed the possibility of Jack Clarke re-joining Leeds United - hinting there could be interest but also conceding the winger’s next move will likely be to the Premier League.

Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent windows. Burnley had bids rejected by Sunderland 12 months ago before Italian club Lazio also attempted to Lure the former Leeds United man away from the Stadium of Light last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton have also been linked with a move for Clarke after their promotion to the Premier League last season under Russell Martin. Clarke scored 15 goals and bagged four assists in the Championship this season and is rated at around £20million with interest in the former Tottenham man expected during the summer window as Sunderland looks to rebuild.

It is thought to be unlikely that Clarke will sign a new deal at Sunderland. Tottenham are also due a percentage of any deal for the attacker, who has two years left on his current contract.

“Jack Clarke has had an exceptional season but it will have to be a Premier League team he leaves Sunderland for,” former Leeds and Sunderland boss Grayson told the Yorkshire Evening Post.