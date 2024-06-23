Simon Grayson tips Sunderland star for unlikely Leeds United transfer interest amid £20m gossip
Simon Grayson has discussed the possibility of Jack Clarke re-joining Leeds United - hinting there could be interest but also conceding the winger’s next move will likely be to the Premier League.
Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent windows. Burnley had bids rejected by Sunderland 12 months ago before Italian club Lazio also attempted to Lure the former Leeds United man away from the Stadium of Light last January.
Southampton have also been linked with a move for Clarke after their promotion to the Premier League last season under Russell Martin. Clarke scored 15 goals and bagged four assists in the Championship this season and is rated at around £20million with interest in the former Tottenham man expected during the summer window as Sunderland looks to rebuild.
It is thought to be unlikely that Clarke will sign a new deal at Sunderland. Tottenham are also due a percentage of any deal for the attacker, who has two years left on his current contract.
“Jack Clarke has had an exceptional season but it will have to be a Premier League team he leaves Sunderland for,” former Leeds and Sunderland boss Grayson told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“Leeds were forced to sell him for financial reasons previously but he would be an incredible addition. With Willy Gnonto, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe, Leeds have attackers that would get in so many Premier League teams. Let’s get to the summer and see what happens, he would be an unbelievable weapon to have,” the former Blackpool and Fleetwood Town boss concluded
