Simon Grayson delivers verdict on key decisions in Sunderland draw and explains crucial tactical switch

Sunderland were left irate when Bailey Wright was penalised for a shirt pull on Callum Morton deep into five minutes of added time, allowing Ged Garner to rescue a precious point for Grayson's side.

The Black Cats looked to be heading for three points when Aiden McGeady scored a penalty to put Sunderland 2-0 ahead with just over ten minutes to play, and the Fleetwood boss praised his side for showing the character to get something out the game.

"We've got a real tight group who are together," Grayson said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorben Hoffmann is beaten by a late Ged Garner penalty

"We were down to the bare bones today but those out there gave everything and worked extremely hard, and caused problems.

"We had to defend at times, and you know they are going to ask questions of you because that is some front four they have.

"Analysing the goal, we were disappointed with their first, because he [Ross Stewart] is clearly offisde when he heads it in, and their penalty is a penalty because Harrison pulls him back.

"We then get our rewards when we get the decision for a similar one right at the end. They were both penalties."

Grayson also praised substitute Joe Garner for playing a key part in getting his side back into the contest.

Sunderland had controlled possession through the first half, forcing Grayson to change formation at half time and bring on the experienced striker.

"We felt in the first half they were just getting out of the full back areas too easily so we went to a back four," he said.

"We brought Joe Garner on and he made a big difference for us with his experience, his know-how and his hold-up play.

"We ended up then going to 4-4-2 to try and get something out of the game.

"Lots of people played their part, it's never easy making a change like bringing Max Clark off but we needed to for the shape of our team and it's helped us get the result."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.