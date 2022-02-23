Grayson managed the club in 2017 but was sacked after just 18 games on Wearside, before the club’s relegation from the Championship.

The former Leeds United manager was tasked with taking Sunderland back to the Premier League following relegation the previous season.

But things didn’t go to plan for the former Leeds United and Blackpool boss, who was sacked in October with Sunderland languishing at the wrong end of the table.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Grayson

Fast forward to this season and Lee Johnson was sacked at the end of January and replaced by Alex Neil around two weeks later.

Sunderland’s form, however, has been dreadful with the Wearsiders winning just once in 10 games in League One in a record that spans both Neil and Johnson.

“It’s not been an easy period. Obviously, Lee [Johnson] lost his job, and Alex Neil has gone in,” said Grayson on Sky Sports.

“Once they get that upward momentum again, because the Stadium of Light can be a great place to play, but it can also be a difficult place.

“They’re still just outside the play-offs, they’ve got a great opportunity. The top two might be a bit more difficult but the play-off is still a big opportunity,”

“But that point last night, as daft as it might seem, might be a little bit of an impetus that they can get going again at the weekend.

“But it’s all to play for for a lot of other clubs around that top six of League One.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.