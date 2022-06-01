Last summer the Black Cats predominantly tried to sign younger players, either on loan or permanently, to fit into Lee Johnson’s side.
Johnson was also in charge for most of the January transfer window, although the club made a couple of late signings after sacking their head coach a day before the end of the month.
Generally, most of Sunderland’s signings performed well as the club were promoted from League One, while there were some moves which didn’t work out.
Here is a rundown of this season’s arrivals and how they performed:
1. Callum Doyle (on loan from Manchester City)
Still only 18, the Manchester City loanee was a key player for Sunderland during the first half of the campaign, starting 32 of 34 league games. The teenager wasn't used as much under Alex Neil but still gained valuable experience and looks like a real prospect.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Alex Pritchard (free transfer from Huddersfield)
Pritchard told the Echo he had lost some of his love for football after becoming a free agent last summer. After a tricky start, Sunderland found a way to get the best out of the 29-year-old, though, and the playmaker ended the season with 11 League One assists.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Corry Evans (free transfer from Blackburn)
After a slow start to his Sunderland career, which included multiple injury setbacks, the Black Cats captain proved a valuable asset under Alex Neil. Evans, 31, produced some excellent displays as the side went on a 16-match unbeaten run at the end of the season, with the midfielder's positional play and defensive attributes proving crucial.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Dennis Cirkin (signed from Tottenham)
A young player who was signed on a long-term contract from Tottenham. Still only 20, the left-back made 37 League One appearances during his first season as a senior player and overcame a tricky period midway through the season. Another player with lots of potential.
Photo: JPI Media