Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders won their last League One fixture against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Shrewsbury Town:

When is Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Shrewsbury Town this coming Tuesday (November 23) at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Shrewsbury Town will be streamed by the club in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland?

There are no tickets for the game between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland currently available on safc.com

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland?

Dennis Cirkin is likely to be missing until the new year due to a hernia problem, which will require surgery in the coming weeks.

With Niall Huggins and Denver Hume already ruled out until 2022, Johnson now has no natural full-back options fit in his squad.

Luke O’Nien returned to that role on Saturday, scoring a crucial header in the 85th minute as Sunderland secured a crucial 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

We’ve had horrific luck with injuries,” Johnson said.

What are the odds for Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland?

Odds provided by Oddspedia:

Sunderland win – 11/10

Draw – 133/50

Sheffield Wednesday win – 57/20

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

