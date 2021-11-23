The Black Cats beat Ipswich 2-0 at the Stadium of Light last time out after late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

It’s a result which moved Lee Johnson’s side back into the League One play-off places after three consecutive league defeats – and they still have games in hand on the sides above them.

Shrewsbury, managed by former Sunderland assistant Steve Cotterill, are fighting at the opposite end of the table following a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham last time out.

Luke O'Nien.

The Shrews will also be without a handful of key players for tonight’s match but did beat Sunderland 2-1 at The Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium in this fixture last season.

