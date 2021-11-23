Shrewsbury Town 1 Sunderland 1: Story of the night as Daniel Udoh earns hosts a point following Alex Pritchard opener and David Davis red card

Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they face Shrewsbury Town at The Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:40 pm

The Black Cats beat Ipswich 2-0 at the Stadium of Light last time out after late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

It’s a result which moved Lee Johnson’s side back into the League One play-off places after three consecutive league defeats – and they still have games in hand on the sides above them.

Shrewsbury, managed by former Sunderland assistant Steve Cotterill, are fighting at the opposite end of the table following a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham last time out.

Luke O'Nien.

The Shrews will also be without a handful of key players for tonight’s match but did beat Sunderland 2-1 at The Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium in this fixture last season.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening.

LIVE: Shrewsbury Town 1 (Udoh, 64) (Davis sent off, 45) Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 16)

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:42

  • Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, O’Nien, Neil, Pritchard (McGeady, 74) , Gooch (Dajaku, 74), O’Brien (Evans, 62), Broadhead, Stewart
  • Subs; Patterson, Flanagan, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Embleton, McGeady
  • Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Davis, Pennington, Nurse, Ogbeta, Bloxham (Cosgrove, 84), Vela, Leahy, Pyke, Udoh, Bowman
  • Subs: Burgoyne, Caton, Leshabela, Wilson, Kaninda, Craig, Cosgrove
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:42

Full-time verdict

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:38

90+2’ Poor free-kick from Dajakau

Over the bar from the German winger.

What a waste.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:35

Four minutes added time

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:34

89’ Off the post!

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:29

84’ First change for Shrewsbury

Cosgrove replaces Bloxham.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:28

82’ O’Nien denied

Sunderland are piling on the pressure but there has been a lack of quality in the final third.

Finally they have forced a save from Marosi who denied O’Nien from close range.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:20

74’ McGeady and Dajaku come on

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:17

70’ Winchester goes back to right-back

Winchester has now gone back to right-back with Gooch moving further forward with Evans and Neil in midfield.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:14

The equaliser

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:15

64’ Goal Shrewsbury (Udoh)

It was some strike but Sunderland really shouldn’t be in this position.

The visitors can’t say it hadn’t been coming either as Shrewsbury were mounting some pressure.

A throw-in wasn’t cleared and Udoh lashed the ball home from distance.

1-1.

