We assess how every player of Sunderland’s 26-man squad fared during their pre-season US tour.

Sunderland rounded off their pre-season US tour with a 4-2 win over North Carolina FC - but how did each player fare during their three matches overseas?

The Black Cats took 26 players to America, with 21 featuring in their opening match against San Antonio FC, which Tony Mowbray’s side won 3-1.

Sunderland then beat New Mexico United 3-2, before a 4-2 victory over North Carolina.

The team now have less than two weeks to prepare for their first Championship fixture of the new season against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light.

As the Black Cats gear up for the 2023/24 campaign, we’ve assessed how every Sunderland player fared on the US tour, taking their average score from our player ratings and assessing the matches they played:

1 . Anthony Patterson - Average rating: 6 Patterson played 90 minutes against San Antonio and North Carolina. While the 23-year-old may feel he could have done better with some of the goals he conceded, he remains the Black Cats’ first-choice keeper. Photo: Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

2 . Matthew Young - Average rating 7 The trip to the US will have been a great experience for the 16-year-old keeper, who only just signed his first scholarship deal this summer. Young played the full match against New Mexico United and made a couple of impressive saves. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Danny Batth - Average rating: 6.5 After picking up a minor injury at the start of pre-season, Batth played the second half against San Antonio and full game against North Carolina, scoring in the latter. While Sunderland have bolstered their defensive options this summer, the 32-year-old still looks likely to start against Ipswich on the opening day of the season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Lynden Gooch - Average rating: 6.5 Gooch once again showed his versatility by playing at left-back against North Carolina, after a 45-minute showing at right-back against San Antonio. Injuries on the left side of defence may open up a space in the team for the 27-year-old. Photo: Chris Fryatt Photo Sales