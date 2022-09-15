'Showed they can cope': Tony Mowbray reflects on some very significant Sunderland performances at Reading

Equally significant though was a superb full league debut from Aji Alese, who took his chance to impress in Dennis Cirkin's absence and stake a claim for more regular football moving forward.

Head coach Tony Mowbray, who also handed a debut to Jewison Bennette in the latter stages of the 3-0 win over Reading, says that he will continue to trust his young players.

Though he admits there may be times along the way they are 'overpowered' in a demanding division, he feels they have shown they compete.

"I'm really pleased for Aji [Alese]," Mowbray said.

"I've been here two weeks, he's not been playing but I've not once heard him moan or anything like that.

"You have to have faith with these lads, the squad is tight and you have to trust them.

"We did that tonight, with Jewison and Amad as well, and they showed that they can cope with it.

Aji Alese and Jack Clarke in action at Reading

“It is exciting.

"The combination and the balance of the team was good today. It’s great to have options off the bench, even though they’re untried and untested. This young kid has come from Costa Rica two weeks ago, hardly speaks a word of English, yet he can come on, I’ve watched him in training and he’s so fast and direct, and he nearly scored tonight.

"They’re enjoying playing football. They’re all athletic, they can all run and compete, and their quality with the ball, you can see they can all pick the first pass, play around the corner and switch the play. They’re good footballers, and it’s good to work with good footballers because you don’t have to tell them every pass. They see the passes and get turned on their first touch, they let the ball run across their body and play around the corner. They’re good footballers.

"I know in my career, I’ve had to spend a lot of time repeating the things that a lot of these lads do naturally."