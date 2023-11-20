Sunderland fans have been reacting on social media to the news that Dan Ballard has picked up an injury.

Sunderland fans were quick to react on social media to the news that defender Dan Ballard has picked up an injury whilst with Northern Ireland.

Ballard is an injury doubt for Monday's final Euro 2024 qualifier against Denmark in Belfast.

Northern Ireland defender manager Michael O'Neill recently revealed the centre-back is struggling with a hamstring injury and will need to be assessed on Monday morning.

The news of Ballard's injury sent a ripple through Sunderland fans on social media, with supporters pointing out that it wasn't the first tie the ex-Arsenal man has been injured with his country.

Here's how Sunderland fans reacted to the news of Ballard's injury issue on social media:

Ian Todd said: "That’s three times in a row with N.I. Who’s their S&C coach?"

@__Gazz___ on Twitter added: "They can't finish any higher or lower than 5th in their group. Forget assessing him just get him back to Sunderland."

@BigDoggy2000 stated: "Wouldn’t be an international break without Ballard getting injured playing for them."

Norman Luther claimed: "Losing our best players to International football is a pain we could do without."

@FulwelI·17h said: "International break means just one thing… a Dan Ballard injury."

@S4fcNi4ll added: "If they play him with a hamstring problem whether they think he’s fit or not is stupid. Play him for one game in which they aren’t getting into the euros anyway and then injured for 6 weeks."

David Feetham said: "Shouldn’t have gone been carrying it for a few weeks now."

Che Thornton stated: "Gives one of the other lads a chance if he's not fit. That's what the club is all about now. Developing young players."

Shaun Sayers added: "The Facebook physios are reading him his last rites. My money says he starts the Plymouth game."

Philip Bowers concluded: "Every time he plays for Northern Ireland he comes back injured."

Ballard missed Sunderland's last game against Birmingham City after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in the game prior.