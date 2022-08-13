Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening stages of the game were slightly overshadowed by an injury to Dan Ballard, who was replaced by Luke O’Nien in the centre of defence.

Sunderland took the lead in the 31st minute after good work from Pritchard who found space on the edge of the box and set up Neil. The latter’s side-footed shot was saved by Deng before Stewart converted the rebound.

Alex Neil’s side then doubled their lead nine minutes later Simms managed to hold the ball up on the edge of QPR’s box before knocking it back to Pritchard. A tackle went back into the path of the Sunderland striker who slotted the ball past Dieng.

Sunderland fans in action against QPR

QPR managed to get one back through Ilias Chair, who could have been sent off, before QPR goalkeeper seny Dieng scored a sensational headed equaliser in stoppage time.

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the result and performance:

@DavidHindmarsh7: “Luke O’Nien is a defender. Can we please just accept it now? Very solid today.”

@JakeRowanTOPP: “People are very very quick to slate O’Nien. He does have his downfalls. But there are only a few players throughout the leagues who offers what he does in versatility #safc.”

@AndySAFC78: “The new SAS causing absolute havoc.”

@danleemartinez: “The atmosphere has been immense as well. A throwback to the Premier League years.”

@ethantylr: “Conceding to someone who should’ve been off, and then conceding to a goalkeeper.”

@jxmes123: “The player that scored their first goal should’ve been sent off. EFL Refs man.”

@HughesJoe94: “Players who grab throats get sent off, they don’t get to score free kicks 30 seconds later. Ref lost control early and let them boot us up and down. Striker should’ve been off for a blatant knee to Batth and then a push to his face.”

@adam_theaker: “Same as Coventry . Second half poor, sat back invited pressure and we aren’t good evough defensively to do that.”

@MilnerTom_: “Chair should've been off. However well and truly bottled it.”