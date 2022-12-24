Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Sunderland predicted festive misery against Blackburn Rovers

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton doesn’t believe Sunderland supporters will be leaving their Boxing Day clash with Blackburn Rovers full of festive joy. Although the former Southampton man believes the clash on Wearside will be an ‘entertaining’ game, he is backing Rovers to triumph.

Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Prutton told Sky Sports: ‘If history has shown us anything, this should be one hell of a turnout at the Stadium of Light for this lunchtime clash on Boxing Day. It’s a big game too as Tony Mowbray faces his old club.

‘He will know all about them, and it should be an entertaining game in front of a packed house. Blackburn were excellent at how they managed the game at Norwich, and they will be happy to cede a lot of possession here, soak up the pressure and hit Sunderland on the counter. It should suit them perfectly.’

Prutton has predicted a 2-1 win for the visitors, a scoreline that would see Blackburn complete the double over the Black Cats following their 2-0 win at Ewood Park in mid-October. Goals from Ben Brereton-Diaz and Scott Wharton were enough to secure Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side all three points on that occasion.

Rotherham United dealt double injury blow

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has revealed he will be without two of his key players for at least a month - putting their participation against Sunderland at the end of January in doubt. Grant Hall and Georgie Kelly, who have made a combined 36 appearances for the Millers this season, are the unlucky pairing.

Speaking ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Stoke City, Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser: "It's a kick in the gonads for both players and myself as a manager. I'd imagine both are out for a minimum of a month."

"You just have to dust yourselves down and get on with it. These are important players who have a big part to play moving forward."

