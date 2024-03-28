Sunderland are reportedly considering Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl as a potential candidate as they continue their search for a new manager. The Black Cats have been without a head coach since parting ways with Michael Beale last month with Mike Dodds being given the reins on an interim basis until a successor can be found.

A host of names have been linked to the job but Rohl certainly looks a credible option as he continues to impress at Hillsborough. The German took the Wednesday job in October and while the club remain in the Championship's relegation zone, he has managed to turn results around in South Yorkshire.