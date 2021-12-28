That’s after the Wearsiders won their last league game 3-0 away to Doncaster Rovers.

Sunderland will be looking to avenge their 4-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough earlier this year.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday:

Sunderland player Callum Doyle.

When is Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Sunderland take on Arsenal this coming Thursday (December 30) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday on?

The clash between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday won’t be shown on television and hasn’t been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday online?

Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday be streamed via club channels.

To purchase a streaming pass if you do not have an account, you need to create an account by clicking here and selecting the pass you wish to buy.

If you are already signed up, simply click here to log in to your account and watch the game.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson, James Copley and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday currently available on safc.com

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume have both recently returned to Lee Johnson’s squad alongside Corry Evans.

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out

Leon Dajaku played against Doncaster Rovers after being stretchered off in a game recently but Nathan Broadhead is out for up to three months with a hamstring problem.

“It’s a bad one for Nathan,” the head coach said.

“I would say it will be a minimum of three months, but it could be the season.”

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Sunderland win – 21/20

Draw – 15/5

Sheffield Wednesday win – 3/1

All odds correct at the time of writing.

Who is the referee Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Ben Toner will referee Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light.

Simon Clayton and Robert Atkin will run the lines for the League One game between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Peter Wright is the fourth official.

